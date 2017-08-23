Jury selection starts in the case of a man accused of attempted - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury selection starts in the case of a man accused of attempted murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Jury selection began Wednesday morning in the trial of Melvin Spencer, who's accused of trying to kill a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy. 

The 24-year-old Spencer is charged attempted murder. 

Authorities say what began as a routine traffic stop south of Sioux City on February 26 turned into a high-speed chase when Spencer fled.

The chase ended when the car got stuck on a muddy road.

Authorities say Spencer and another suspect got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Lenz

His patrol car was hit by five bullets, but Lenz was not hurt.

