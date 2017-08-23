Navy commander removed after a series of warship accidents

The commander of the Navy's Asia-based 7th Fleet has been dismissed after a series of warship accidents raised questions about its operations in the Pacific.



This change in command is among the first steps in the Navy's operational pause that's happening worldwide.



The Commander of the 7th Fleet was due to retire in a few week's anyway.



His replacement was tapped in May but this switch is going to happen immediately.



There was talk of loss of confidence, in a statement from Pacific command.



There have been two major deadly mishaps in the last two months alone.



Two other incidents this year.



The Pacific Command trying to determine whether this is a systemic problem and what specifically was the reason for that crash of the USS John McCain with an oil tanker.



Was it exhaustion, negligence, traffic in this busy shipping lane?



Even cyberattack is being considered.



They say no options or possibilities are off the table.



At the same time, there is still a search underway for the ten missing sailors.



Divers yesterday found the remains of some of the missing sailors in the damaged part of the ship.



As well as Malaysia's Navy recovered from remains from sea.



There is also a grieving process and healing process that is getting underway as the search continues for those who are still missing.