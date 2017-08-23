READY 4 THE BELL: Keeping that first-day momentum all year long

Before the first day of school officially kicked off, crews made sure the buses were ready to go.
The first day of school can be exciting for students but also a little nerve-racking. Find out how to keep them motivated all year long.More >>
For around 15,000 students in the Sioux City Community School District, it's the first day of school.More >>
For high school students and middle school students in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Thursday is the first full day of the new school year.More >>
As kids head back to school it's important to make sure their backpacks aren't causing harm.More >>
Keeping your kids clear of sickness and germs during the school year can be tough.More >>
Early wake up calls, set meal times, and a day full activities. Getting back into the swing of school can be an adjustment, but there are some things parents can do now to help their kids get into the groove.More >>
Parents across America are preparing for their kids to hit the books at college this year, and technology is their top priority.More >>
KTIV's Michelle Schoening breaks down the must have items and how you can beat the last minute rush on tonight's "Ready For The Bell."More >>
