Storm expected to make landfall as early as Friday somewhere along the Texas coast

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches were issued Wednesday for a large swath of the Texas Gulf Coast as Harvey redeveloped into a tropical depression.

According to the 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing winds of 35 mph. It was located about 470 miles south-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and was stationary.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm is on track to make a landfall as a strong tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane sometime Friday morning through early afternoon. The exact location of landfall is still uncertain, but weather models are placing it anywhere from Brownsville, north to the Corpus Christi area.

