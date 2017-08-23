Safety reminders at the bus stop

Drivers for the Sioux City Community School District rolled in during the early morning hours on Wednesday, making sure the buses were ready to go.

Officials say it's important for kids to watch their step when getting on and off the bus, as well as, knowing your surroundings.

"Look for any traffic that might be around," said Brian Fahrendholz, Director of Operations & Maintenance, "We have all the safety measures on the bus such as the stop arms and the flashing lights and everything like that. But it's always good to be aware of your surroundings if we have a driver that happens to not see those lights or something like that."

Fahrendholz adds the biggest challenge the bus drivers face is road construction.

"We have a lot of road closures around town because of ongoing projects or things that are just finishing up for the season," said Brian Fahrendholz, Director of Operations & Maintenance, "We've had to do a little re-routing and our drivers have had to make some on the fly adjustments to some of their routes."

There are roughly 60 buses that run on the 54 daily routes.



