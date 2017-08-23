Students conquer the first day of school

Wednesday marked the beginning of a new year for kids in the Sioux City Community School District.

Students at Sioux City's Perry Creek Elementary School were all smiles ready to come back.

"I am so excited for first grade," said Lincoln Howe, first grader. "Why are you so excited for first grade," asked the reporter. "Because it's my first day," said Howe.

"There aren't very many people in my class that I know," said Teagan Treglia, fifth grader, "So that gives me an opportunity to make a lot of new people."

Other students were ready to help new students learn the way of the land.

"Like if they don't know what line to go into when it's the morning," said Josue, second grader, "I can tell them what line if they don't know how to read."

Of course, what's the first day of school without showcasing a new look.

"Yea, even a new backpack," said Lincoln.

