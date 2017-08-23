Sioux City Community School District's superintendent celebrates first day of school

Sioux City Schools' superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman started the first day of school Wednesday greeting all the bus drivers and getting them breakfast.

Dr. Gausman then made his rounds to the every school within the district to welcome back the students.

"Those that are closest to the kids are making the biggest difference and I just want to do everything I can to be with them, thank them for their hard work, see what I can do as superintendent to help their work to become even more successful," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent, "It's just a great day of celebration."

Dr. Gausman says the goals for this year include the districts new focus 2022 plan, elementary literacy as well as absentee students.

"We've got a very high rate of attendance in the district," said Dr. Gausman, "But those who are absent are often absent. So we are working on what we like to call chronic absenteeism."

Sioux City Community Schools welcomed back a total of 15,000 students spread across 25 buildings with more than two thousand staff members.

