American Airlines to add temporary flight from Sioux Gateway

American Airlines plans to add a second daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for a week in November.

That announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

The new flight will be offered from November 20 until November 28, 2017. The additional flight is expected to help accommodate holiday travel.

The temporary flight will be offered that week as follows:

Depart Sioux City (SUX) at 8:30 a.m. – Arrive Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) 10:52 a.m.

Depart Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) at 8:55 p.m. – Arrive Sioux City (SUX) at 10:54 p.m.

“We’re excited about having the second flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth during the last week of November, perfectly timed for the holiday season, “said Darrell Jesse, Sioux Gateway Airport Board President. “We have noticed a demand for the second flight and expect to see good ridership during this time. We hope to see Siouxland travelers support this temporary addition of a second flight to Dallas. If you have been flying out of another airport we truly believe you will be impressed with the ease and convenience of flying from Sioux Gateway. “

For airline and flight information visit the Sioux Gateway Airport website at www.flysux.com.