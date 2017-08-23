American Airlines to add temporary second flight from Sioux Gate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

American Airlines to add temporary second flight from Sioux Gateway Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth

Posted:

Officials at Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field in Sioux City announced Wednesday that American Airlines will add a temporary second roundtrip flight out of Sioux City to Dallas/Ft. Worth in November.

According to a release, the additional flight will help to accommodate holiday travel from November 20-28, 2017. 

“We’re excited about having the second flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth during the last week of November, perfectly timed for the holiday season, “said Darrell Jesse, Sioux Gateway Airport Board President.  “We have noticed a demand for the second flight and expect to see good ridership during this time. We hope to see Siouxland travelers support this temporary addition of a second flight to Dallas.  If you have been flying out of another airport we truly believe you will be impressed with the ease and convenience of flying from Sioux Gateway. “

For airline and flight information visit the Sioux Gateway Airport website at www.flysux.com.

