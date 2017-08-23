Siouxlanders hope to buy the winning Powerball ticket - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders hope to buy the winning Powerball ticket

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Everyone wants their chance at the estimated $700-million prize.

That is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. 

Although the chances of winning the jackpot may be one-in-292-million, that's not dimming the hope of the ticket buyers.

Angie Lybarger, a cashier at Floyd's Food & Fuel, said that just about everyone who came through the doors on Wednesday, has bought a Powerball ticket.

"People are coming in that I have never seen, and we have regulars," said Angie Lybarger, cashier at Floyd's Food & Fuel. "So they're coming in just for the Powerball."

So what would people do with the money if they won?

"I'd end up giving at least half of it away just for karma... I wouldn't feel right," said Angie Lybarger, cashier at Floyd's Food & Fuel. "And then, I don't know, I would buy a house on a lot of land, and be happy and peaceful."

Floyd's Food & Fuel sells Powerball tickets, and Lybarger says the most tickets she has seen bought at once Wednesday, is 20.

For another hopeful ticket-buyer person, it his first time buying a lottery ticket- ever.

If he wins the jackpot, he plans to help his loved ones.

"I would take care of my family, and then take everyone on a trip," said Bryce Welcher, First Time Ticket-Buyer.

Welcher says that he is a very lucky person, because he is 100% Irish, and was born on St. Patrick's Day.

