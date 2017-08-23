Transitional Kindergarten offers a bridge for children

A first in the Bishop Heelan School System- Mater Dei School Immaculate Conception Center, is offering Transitional Kindergarten.

Sometimes it can be a challenge for students making the jump from preschool to kindergarten.

That's why Mater Dei School offers a bridge with Transitional Kindergarten.

It is a five-day a week full day program offered to children who are developmentally young and need an additional year of growth to be successful in kindergarten.

"Just trying to get them ready for kindergarten next year," said Katie Feller, Transitional Kindergarten teacher at Mater Dei School. "Working on the fine motor skills, large motor skills, learning their ABC's, spelling."

T-K gives children another year to develop physically, socially, and academically before entering kindergarten.

If you ask the kids how they feel about their first day of school in this new program....

"...ummmm" *shrugs" William Shaull, Transitional Kindergartener.

Overall, to the kids, it doesn't feel like they are in a Transitional Kindergarten classroom.

They just prepared their day, like it was their first day of school.

"I ate some oatmeal," said Coral Prince, Transitional Kindergartener.

"Yeah?" asked reporter.

"And take my yummy medicines so I don't get sick".

T-K helps kids create friendships, grow academically, and gain their independence