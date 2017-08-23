Clouds to increase, but will our rain chances?

We got to enjoy another beautiful day with highs today just a touch warmer than what we were seeing on Tuesday.

After these two days of sunshine, clouds will be on the increase tonight with a small chance of a shower developing.

Thursday will give us a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of a shower and temperatures much like what we saw today.

Chances of rain get better Thursday night with a slight chance of some thundershowers on Friday.

Our best chance of rain is going to be on Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Our skies should dry out by Sunday and then things are looking quiet into the middle of next week.

High temperatures are looking consistent over the next 7 days with highs mostly in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.