"Farm Bill Listening Tour" stops in South Sioux City, NE

Agriculture policy is on the table with next year's Farm Bill and Nebraska farmers are having their say.



Congressman Adrian Smith visited the area for his Farm Bill Listening Tour.



Smith didn't make a lot of promises but instead says he was here to listen, learn and prioritize.



It's been a rough year for farmers in the Midwest, with drought and some also receiving unexpected hail damage.



When it came to Congressman Adrian Smith's listening tour, a Bloomfield farmer hopes Smith takes his message back to Washington.



"The regulatory climate of how USDA is projecting more regulations on farmers and ranchers than what we need. Specifically on our crops and fields, we know what is best, we just ask the federal government to stand out of our way for our own progress and our own innovation," said Shane Greckel, Bloomfield, NE Farmer.



Congressman Smith says there have been some good programs they have been introduced, like farm insurance, but agrees that sometimes they haven't always performed as planned.



"We don't want to have unintended consequences because all too often Congress intends to do one thing and accomplished the opposite and that list is far too long and I don't want to add to that," said Congressman Adrian Smith (R).



A survey was given to all attendees as Smith says he wants to accurately capture all information.



Farmers are hopeful that the new farm bill will be more in line with their expectations.



Congressman Smith is in charge of the largest agriculture district in the nation so many of his colleagues in Washington look to him for guidance.



He is hoping to have a new farm bill voted on by 2019.