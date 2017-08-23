Camp KTIV: Hinton offense has big shoes to fill

The Hinton Blackhawks are coming off a tremendous 2016 season.

They beat every opponent in their path except one - reigning Class 1A State Champion Western Christian.

The Blackhawks made it to the state quarterfinals before the Wolfpack ended their run.

This season they're looking to get over the hump, but it's going to be far from easy for Hinton this season.

The team is replacing star quarterback Jay Small, who led the Blackhawks in passing, rushing, and total touchdowns last season.

So how do you replace a player like that?

The team says, in simple terms, you can't.

Hinton coaches say they'll need a team effort each week in order to be successful this season.

"We probably didn't have an athletic quarterback as Jay in our first 30..30-something years and we're probably not going to get one right away," said Hinton Co-Head Coach Steve Diediker. "What happens when you get a person like that that leaves is it probably takes three or four guys all to up their game."

"This year we've got to distribute the ball around a little bit more, but...you know we'll make up for him," said Hinton Senior Jacob Kirwan. "We've got to get more people the ball and that's what we've got to do. Get better every day."

Coaches and players say an experienced offensive line will anchor offensive production this season.

The Blackhawks open up the season at Akron-Westfield on Friday, who they beat 34-8 last year.