Dakota Valley seeks redemption in first game rematch

The Dakota Valley Panthers finished the 2016 football season with a 6-3 record.

The last game the Panthers played, they lost to Dell Rapids 21-3, falling just short of a South Dakota Class 11A playoff berth.

The first game out of the gates this season they'll have a shot at redemption.

The Quarriers dominated the Panthers on the ground in the two teams' match-up last season, but it was a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hansen to Carson Rentz that got the scoring started early.

Dakota Valley managed just a 23-yard field goal by kicker Connor Roper.

Dell Rapids scored two more touchdowns on short runs to clinch its playoff spot and end the Panthers 2016 season.

"We start with the team that essentially knocked us out of the playoffs last year, their our first game of the season this year and they've had it marked on their calendar for quite a while," said Dakota Valley Head Coach Jeff Van Den Hul.

"Starving...we've never beat them before and that's the game that could've gotten us to the playoffs and if we won, we would've been there, so this is a game we're really looking forward to winning," said Dakota Valley Senior Brennan Moran.

"It's honestly a little scary, because through the spring and through the summer, just ever since the last game not knowing that...I mean we didn't make the playoffs and we've been hungry since," said Dakota Valley Senior Austin Carter. "We've been working really hard and we've carried that out onto the field this week, so we're going to do the little thing step-by-step, rep-by-rep, and hopefully we can pull it off."

Dell Rapids is ranked fourth in 11A in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Preseason Poll.

Dakota Valley hosts Dell Rapids at home on Friday.