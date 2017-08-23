Driver charged following 100-mile high-speed chase through Siouxland states

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man faces six charges following a high-speed chase through three Siouxland states on Tuesday.

It started with a shoplifting call at the Wal-mart, in South Sioux City, Nebraska. But, before officers could arrive, 34-year-old Daniel Fawcett got away.

Dakota County deputies caught up with Fawcett on Highway 20.

Over the next hour, Fawcett lead agencies on a chase from Nebraska, to Iowa, and South Dakota.

After losing a tire shortly after crossing into South Dakota, Fawcett's vehicle hit spike strips near the Volin exit. The vehicle finally rolled to a stop near mile marker 41. That's south of the Alcester exit.

Fawcett was booked into the Union County Jail.

Here's the full press release from the Dakota County Sheriff:

On 08/22/2017 the South Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart in South Sioux City. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. A Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle on Highway 20 westbound near MM426 and the vehicle fled south on gravel to Hwy. 35. The vehicle turned east onto HWY 35 and then south onto HWY 77. The vehicle continued south to Thurston County and Winnebago BIA took the lead of the pursuit with DCSO deputies following behind. The vehicle continued south to H Avenue and then west on gravel roads. The vehicle weaved its’ way back to Winnebago where a DCSO Sergeant attempted to deploy stop sticks. The vehicle went around the spikes and headed north on HWY 77 to HWY 35 and then west. Several attempts were made to deploy stop sticks by DCSO and SSCPD at varies locations. The vehicle continued west on HWY 35 to HWY 110 and then turned north. The vehicle continued north on HWY 110 to HWY 20 where the suspect vehicle made contact with DCSO vehicle numerous times. The vehicle turned east on HWY 20 to HWY 77 where it went north. The vehicle went north on HWY 77 into Iowa and then turned north onto I29. The vehicle continued north into South Dakota. North Sioux City Police Department joined into the pursuit and took the lead in North Sioux City. The vehicle lost a tire near MM 5 I29 NB. Union County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. SDHP was able to spike the vehicle near MM 38 I29 NB. The vehicle crossed the center median and the southbound lane and came to a stop in the west ditch near MM 41 I29. The driver was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as Daniel Fawcett age 34 of Sioux Falls, SD. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a warrant for: Felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Felony criminal attempt of assault on LEO by motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, no operator’s license and stop sign violation. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was assist by SSCPD, BIA, Omaha Tribal Law Enforcement Services, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, North Sioux City Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pursuit lasted for over an hour and covered over 100 miles.