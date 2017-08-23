Some Sioux City students still in need of required vaccinations

Some students were not able to attend the first day of class at Sioux City Community Schools because of a new vaccination law in Iowa.

This year 7th and 12th graders, who are enrolled in school, are required to get a meningitis vaccine.

For 7th graders a Tdap vaccine is also a must.

Sioux City Community School officials said some students weren't able to return to school Wednesday because they didn't have immunization proof, or a certificate of exemption.

If they came to school without the requirement, they had to drive home, and their parents were called.

Or, if they were too young to drive, they were kept in a separate area, outside of their regular class, until a parent could pick them up.

For anyone who hasn't received the proper vaccinations, Siouxland Community Health will have a mobile clinic tomorrow at West Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.