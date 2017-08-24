Lottery: Winning ticket sold at different store - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lottery: Winning ticket sold at different store

Posted:
The store in Chicopee, MA that sold the jackpot Powerball ticket.
Massachusetts State Lottery Facebook page.
CHICOPEE, Massachusetts (AP) -

Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.
   
The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.
   
But shortly before 7 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.
   
The lottery did not say how the error was made.
   
It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. 

