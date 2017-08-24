South Dakota capitol flags to be at half-staff to honor late lawmaker from Alcester

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in memory of former state Sen. Roger McKellips of Alcester

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in memory of former state Sen. Roger McKellips. McKellips died last Friday at age 94. His funeral is Saturday.

McKellips was from Alcester. He served as majority leader of the South Dakota Senate from 1993-94, the last time that Democrats controlled a state legislative chamber.

South Dakota Democratic Party executive director Sam Parkinson calls McKellips a dedicated public servant and "a great Democrat" who served the party well. McKellips was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1978. He beat Lt. Gov. Harvey Wollman in the primary before losing to Republican Bill Janklow in the general election.

McKellips served in the Legislature from 1977-78 and 1981-1994. He also held the posts of assistant minority leader and minority leader.

Funeral services for Roger McKellips will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the Alcester Elementary School Auditorium.