CAUGHT ON CAM: Cheerleaders forced into splits

Denver Police are now investigating incidents involving multiple cheerleaders and the cheer coach at East High School. The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

During the first week of cheer camp for East High School in June, Ally Wakefield, an incoming freshman was surrounded by new teammates, and forced, by the recently hired cheer coach, into an extended split position.

Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the forced splits, while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each cheerleader unable to move herself out of the position.

All cry out in pain. Ally Wakefield asked her coach, nine times in less than 24 seconds to "please, stop."

All the while, coach Ozell Williams is shown holding down each girl's shoulders and pushing them down further.

