Back to school drug tests?

Posted:
(NBC News)

Concern of the rise in drug abuse is prompting some parents to add drug testing to their back-to-school to-do lists.

Parents like Katie Gingras said raising teens can be a trying task, and she would rather be safe than sorry.

"One minute they are great, the next they are down. You never know if it just a drug problem or just them going through teenage emotions," Gingras says.

Rapid testing is what most parents are asking for. Within five minutes, parents can know if drugs are in their child's system and if so, which ones are.

Any Lab Test Now owner John Schehr says parents are using the test as a precaution.

"Percentage-wise, most of the parents that do bring their children in have some kind of suspicion. Most of the time their suspicions turn out to be true," Schehr said. "They come in, the child goes in the restroom here which is secured and gives a sample. The drugs that we typically test for for the parents are amphetamines, barbiturates , cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, methamphetamines, opiates, Tylenol 4, that kind of thing."

