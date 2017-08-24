Chance of thunder showers moves into Siouxland

A few more clouds will be seen today after a couple of days of abundant sunshine in Siouxland as a little disturbance is making its way through the viewing area.



This will give us slight chance of t-showers through our day with a better chance arriving later on tonight. We could see a spotty stronger storm but they will be widely scattered if they develop over the next 24-48 hours.



Our Friday will also include a slight chance of thunderstorms but the best chance of moisture over the next few days looks to be Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day.



A lingering shower is possible on our Sunday but we'll see brightening skies as high pressure starts to build back in.



This will set us up for a pleasant start to next week with mostly sunny skies expected. Sunshine will prevail heading into the latter half of next week before our next front swings in before we start next weekend.



Our temperatures look to stay just a touch below average through the next 7-Days with highs rising towards 80°.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer

See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar