White House unveils new West Wing renovations

(CNN)

We're getting our first look at renovations at the West Wing of the White House.

This is the sign that greeted White House staff this week.

It says "Welcome back to the West Wing!"

When President Trump went to New Jersey for his working vacation earlier this month, crews went to work on renovating the West Wing.

Work included replacing the heating and air system, installing new carpets and adding new coats of paint.

The White House says Trump, long known for his attention to detail on his real estate projects, played a key role in the renovations requesting that all materials used were made in the USA.

A White House spokesperson says Trump wanted to bring back the "history" and "elegance" to the White House.

