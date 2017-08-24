Cincinnati Zoo to launch Facebook show starring "Fiona" the baby - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cincinnati Zoo to launch Facebook show starring "Fiona" the baby hippo

Fiona the Baby Hippo is getting her own Facebook show!

The Cincinnati Zoo says "The Fiona Show" will premiere August 29 with never-before-seen video of her birth.

Fiona was born in January.

She arrived two months premature and was half the weight of a normal baby hippo.

Her story of survival will be told in a book scheduled to be released in February.

The book not only covers Fiona's birth and efforts to save her,

But also her milestones and recent successful reunion with both her parents. 

