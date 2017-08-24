Western Christian High School receives an $8,000 grant for greenhouse project

Western Christian High School has received an $8,000 grant for a greenhouse project.



The grant was provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.



The Western Christian agriculture program said they will be adding a greenhouse to the program soon with the assistance of funds from the Working Here Fund grant.



School officials said the agriculture program began two years ago and continues to grow each year.



With the addition of the greenhouse, officials said students will have more opportunities for hands-on learning experiences.



The addition of the greenhouse will allow instructors to enhance the lessons and skills taught to the students in the classroom and in the greenhouse.

“While the classroom aspect of the program focuses heavily on hands-on activities, I believe that adding the greenhouse to the program will only enhance those skills and provide students with greater opportunity to apply real life agriculture experiences,” said Kylie Miller, agriculture instructor and FFA advisor.

Upon completion of the project, students will be responsible to maintain the greenhouse.



A schedule will be created for the students to ensure the greenhouse is maintained throughout the year. In addition, Western Christian High School classes will incorporate the greenhouse into the learning objectives of as many classes as possible to maximize the learning opportunity for students.

“At FCSAmerica, many of us grew up in agriculture and continue to farm. We know first-hand the value of agriculture education and are proud to partner with Western Christian High School to ensure future generations have the same opportunities for learning,” said Angela Vaughan, vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Sheldon office.

Officials said Western Christian High School is one of 20 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant.

FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $100,470 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.