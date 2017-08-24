South Dakota drought conditions relatively stable over week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota drought conditions relatively stable over week

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Drought conditions in South Dakota have remained relatively stable over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 72 percent of the state in some form of drought, down slightly from 76 percent last week.

Areas of severe or extreme drought total 43 percent, down from 47 percent. The pockets of extreme drought in the west went from 6 percent to 7 percent.

The Drought Monitor says precipitation was above normal for much of the Dakotas over the week, but significant long-term dryness still exists.

Lack of well water is an issue in some areas of South Dakota.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.