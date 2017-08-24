South Dakota drought conditions relatively stable over week

Drought conditions in South Dakota have remained relatively stable over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 72 percent of the state in some form of drought, down slightly from 76 percent last week.

Areas of severe or extreme drought total 43 percent, down from 47 percent. The pockets of extreme drought in the west went from 6 percent to 7 percent.

The Drought Monitor says precipitation was above normal for much of the Dakotas over the week, but significant long-term dryness still exists.

Lack of well water is an issue in some areas of South Dakota.

