ICE detention rips family apart

A Northern Kentucky family has been ripped apart after a mother was detained by ICE and could be deported.

They describe her as a sweet woman who is religious and caring.

"For anybody, it's kind of sad because we miss her a lot," Marco Aguilar said.

Aguilar has a broken heart as his friend Riccy Enriquez Perdomo, from Florence, is in ICE custody and away from her family.

"It's sad, especially with her baby. Her baby is only like 11 months," Aguilar said.

Aguilar works alongside Riccy at Ministerio Jesus Liberta, a church in Covington.

They help people in need, but he said now, she's the one who needs help.

Riccy's attorney, Teresa Cunningham, said last week her client was detained in Louisville while volunteering.

She said Riccy often takes people to immigration hearings and posts bonds.

This time, Cunningham said Riccy was stopped and asked for identification.

"She said, 'But I have DACA status.' But my understanding is ICE does not consider that valid under this administration," Cunningham said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2w0ZPvu