Mayor: Hostage situation has ended in Charleston after gunman shot and wounded; employee who was shot has died

The Charleston mayor said the hostage situation has ended in Charleston after gunman shot and wounded; employee who was shot has died.

Authorities say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 11:17 a.m.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, we learned from police spokesman Charles Francis, officers found one shooting victim.



Officers were able to get the victim out of the building. Medics transported that person to a local hospital. WCBD News 2 is working to learn the condition of the victim at this time.

A few hostages are still in the building with the shooter, Francis added.

The suspect is described as a disgruntled employee, according to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“We are ready for the situation, no matter what happens,” Tecklenburg said.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.



SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, North Charleston authorities and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Witnesses say tell News 2’s Libba Holland that cops have guns drawn. Snipers are also seen near a hotel being built near the incident location.

WCBD News 2 also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated. The Charleston County Court House and The Macintosh are both on lock down.

WCBD News 2 reached out to the Charleston Police Department to find out if the shooter is still at-large. We are awaiting a response from authorities.