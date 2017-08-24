Harvey upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Harvey upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Hurricane Harvey Forecast Track Hurricane Harvey Forecast Track
(KTIV) -

Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Sustained winds have reached 80 mph and with strengthening in the coming day is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane winds greater than 110 mph.

"Life-threatening" storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for much of the Texas Gulf Coast meaning a direct strike with Harvey is looking extremely likely.

Landfall was expected late Friday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

The hurricane center says it's possible the storm then could just stall inland for as many as three days, exasperating the threat of severe flooding.

The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike, in September 2008. It brought winds of 110 mph in the Galveston and Houston areas and left damages of $22 billion.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.