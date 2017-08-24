Harvey upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Sustained winds have reached 80 mph and with strengthening in the coming day is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane winds greater than 110 mph.

"Life-threatening" storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for much of the Texas Gulf Coast meaning a direct strike with Harvey is looking extremely likely.

Landfall was expected late Friday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

The hurricane center says it's possible the storm then could just stall inland for as many as three days, exasperating the threat of severe flooding.

The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike, in September 2008. It brought winds of 110 mph in the Galveston and Houston areas and left damages of $22 billion.