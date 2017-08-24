Bishop Heelan at SC East: Brother vs. Brother

Twin brothers Seth and Jonah Maxey have always been on the same sideline.

Even though the name on the front was the same, the two always had the urge to one up the other.

"We were always competing, competing, competing," said Jonah Maxey.

For three years the boys played under the Friday night lights at Memorial Field, until Seth decided to jump the Crusader ship to join the Black Raiders his senior season.

"I just felt like there were better opportunities for me at East," said Seth Maxey.

Bishop Heelan and East. Two rival schools in the heart of Sioux City.

"Bleed orange, bleed blue and gold," said Seth and Jonah's mother, Christa Maxey.

The first Friday of the 2017 football season, the two will clash on the field. But the battle has already begun outside the lines.

"You can't talk football," said Christa. "I know at dinner, you try to strike up a conversation, 'how was practice?' But it always ends up to be an argument."

"My mom's had to break up a couple fights the past couple days," said Seth.

"We're friendly with each other on everything but football," said Jonah.

Jonah will start at center for the Crusaders on Friday night. Seth will line up at defensive end for the Black Raiders.

"He's (Jonah) not going to be able to catch me," said Seth.

"I think if I take a good angle, I can put you on the ground," said Jonah to Seth.

No matter who wins the individual match-up, the two know who's going to win on the scoreboard.

"I've got to say East," said Seth.

"I feel like we can take the 'W,'" said Jonah.

The twins' mom...she's got a clear-cut favorite.

"I'm pulling for the Maxey team," said Christa.

East and Heelan play at 7 p.m. Friday at Olsen Stadium. The Crusaders won last year, 23-7.