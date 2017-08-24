More thunderstorm chances for Siouxland

A few thunderstorms dotted the region today and a couple even became severe in northeast Nebraska.

Isolated storm chances are going to continue tonight and into the day Friday as well.

As long as we see some peeks of sun Friday, we should be able to get our high up close to 80 degrees.

Our best chances of rain will be moving in Friday night into Saturday and by the time all these chances of rain come to an end some locations could receive up toward an inch of rain.

We should mostly be drying out on Sunday with next week looking pretty nice at this point.

In fact, over the next seven days, it continues to look like our highs will mostly be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.