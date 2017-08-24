Testimony in attempted murder trial centers on high-speed chase

A Woodbury County jury may soon start deliberating the case of a Sioux City man charged with the attempted of a county sheriff's deputy.

25-year-old Melvin Spencer is accused of shooting at Deputy Mike Lenz, in February, following a high-speed chase that ended near the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Wednesday, jurors heard opening statements from the prosecution and the defense. The jury also heard testimony from witnesses, as well.

One of the key witnesses was the driver during the chase on February 26. Brittney Hood testified she drove with Spencer, to Omaha, to pick up his brother that night. On the drive back, Hood testified the Spencer brothers began drinking in the back of the car. Hood admitted she, and Melvin Spencer, were also smoking marijuana.

Near the Port Neal exit, along Interstate 29, Hood said a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy began following their car. That's when, Hood said, she asked Spencer what to do. "When did he tell you that?" asked P.J. Jennings, Woodbury County Attorney. "I do not know," said Hood. "And, when he told you don't stop, what did you say to him?" said Jennings. "Okay baby," said Hood. "And what did you do at that point," asked Jennings. "Hit the gas," said Hood.

At some point, Hood got out of the car, and ran from authorities. She was apprehended soon after

Melvin Spencer led deputies on another pursuit. When the car got stuck on a muddy gravel road, near the Sioux Gateway Airport, Spencer got out and fired shots at Deputy Lenz.

Lenz wasn't hurt, but five shots hit his squad car.

Testimony resumes Friday morning in Woodbury County Court. But, the witness list is short. And, the judge says deliberations could start on Friday.