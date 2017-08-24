One person sent to hospital following gravel road accident near - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One person sent to hospital following gravel road accident near Salix, IA

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
NEAR SALIX, IA (KTIV) -

One person was taken to the hospital today following an accident near Salix, Iowa.

It happened at Lakeport Road, just south of town around 4 p.m.

Officials say the driver was coming home from school when she lost control of her vehicle before striking a telephone poll.

She was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Salix paramedics.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Woodbury County Deputy Sheriff Ben Brown says the accident could have been avoided.

"She said she was going maybe a little bit too fast for the gravel road and couldn't make the turn. Slowing down would have avoided the accident," said Brown.

Brown says it is also important for young drivers to limit distractions to avoid accidents.

