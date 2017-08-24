"Veterans Stand Down" event took place in Sioux City

Thursday Siouxlanders gave veterans the opportunity to stand on their own.



Social workers, and representatives from other groups that offer assistance to veterans, took part in the "Veterans Stand Down" event at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

In the military, the term 'Stand Down' means a break for soldiers from combat.



Thursday's event was a break for veterans from hardship.



That allowed groups to help veterans and their families.



The different groups want to put an end to homelessness.



Veterans were given clothing, housing referrals, and medical and legal assistance.

"When people are going through and you see them holding a quilt that has American flags on it and they are just so happy to be able to take something like that home, when they are getting clothes not just for themselves but their children, just to see the community gather around all these people and really welcome them, it's really just very moving," said Heather Berard, Social Work Executive & Homeless Program Coordinator, Sioux Falls, VA.

If you know a veteran who couldn't attend today, they can contact their local Veterans Affairs office by calling (712) 258-4700.