Elementary students sorted into groups for support, projects

Students at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City were pairing up into houses Thursday.



Each new student spun a wheel to assign them to houses, similar to Harry Potter.



The purpose of the house system is to build a culture of pride in the school, and to help make the large school feel a little smaller for students.



"The kids are so excited to be a part of the house. They think about what house they want to be in, once they get into their house, they are embraced in their house, and every single person in that house treats them as kind of a member of their family. We've seen a lot of positive things, in terms of academic behavior and attendance but the big thing I think is our community service." said Stacie Henderson, Liberty Elementary School Principal.



This is the second year for the program.