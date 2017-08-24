Groups sued by Dakota Access pipeline company decry attack on free speech

Environmental groups being sued by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline say the lawsuit is an attack on free speech.

They also say it's an effort to punish supporters of American Indian tribes that opposed the project over fears of environmental harm.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners this week sued Greenpeace, BankTrack and Earth First, alleging they disseminated false and misleading information and damaged the company. ETP seeks money damages that could approach $1 billion.

BankTrack maintains it did nothing wrong in speaking out about potential impacts of the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. Greenpeace says the lawsuit is meritless, harassment and an attempt to silence free speech.

ETP says it has an obligation to its shareholders, partners and stakeholders to file the lawsuit.