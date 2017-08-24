Kids Ag Expo Day plants seeds for Nebraska's agricultural future

Agriculture is the top industry in the state of Nebraska, so getting future generations interested in the industry is vital.

300 kids, eight learning stations and a show-and-tell experience to top them all.

"Today was really cool because we got to learn more about agriculture and I can get a job from learning these things in the future," said 5th Grader, Nicole Umana.

The students learned important lessons in irrigation, harvesting, processing soil, planting and even how technology makes these jobs easier.

"From the planter they can see exactly where the seed is dropping in the ground behind them, how far apart they are from each other so they are not over planting and they are using the right amount," said Courtney Schaardt, Farmers Bureau Foundation.

Students even got a lesson on the growing business of corn being produced strictly for ethanol.

"Ethanol is an important part of that because we provide a great market for the corn that is grown here, we take 35% of the corn that is produced from the area and turn it into 80 million gallons of ethanol," said Pam Miller, Siouxland Ethanol.

But of course the stars of the day were the calf pair.

"They drink a lot of milk like normal babies do but they have to drink solids too, they can't always drink mama milk, It's almost unhealthy for them too have too much drink and no solids," continued Umana.

A day out of the classroom and an education for the future of agriculture.

26 million bushels of corn are produced from this area each year and, corn for ethanol production has created nearly 400,000 jobs, nationwide.