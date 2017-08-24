Latest Drought Monitor showing easing of drought in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Latest Drought Monitor showing easing of drought in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Drought Monitor Drought Monitor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

All the rain that Siouxland has seen over the past week is making a difference as shown on the latest Drought Monitor.

For the past week, parts of central Siouxland, including Sioux City, had been shown in a severe drought.

Today's update shows many of those same areas not in a moderate drought which is a category better.

The only severe drought area that remains in the KTIV viewing area is from northern Cherokee County into northwest Buena Vista County.

Southern Siouxland has seen enough rain that many areas are not even highlighted anymore.

Some more rain may be heading to Siouxland with chances of thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.