Latest Drought Monitor showing easing of drought in Siouxland

All the rain that Siouxland has seen over the past week is making a difference as shown on the latest Drought Monitor.

For the past week, parts of central Siouxland, including Sioux City, had been shown in a severe drought.

Today's update shows many of those same areas not in a moderate drought which is a category better.

The only severe drought area that remains in the KTIV viewing area is from northern Cherokee County into northwest Buena Vista County.

Southern Siouxland has seen enough rain that many areas are not even highlighted anymore.

Some more rain may be heading to Siouxland with chances of thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday.