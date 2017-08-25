Man connected with assault at Morningside College pleads No Cont - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man connected with assault at Morningside College pleads No Contest to charge in Nebraska

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

A man authorities are connecting to an attack at Morningside College back in February, will be sentenced in Nebraska for sexual assault.

29-year old Zachary Person entered a plea of No Contest to first Degree Sexual Assault in Douglas County District Court.

His sentencing date is set for October 2. 

Authorities say this hotel surveillance video in late February shows the moment Person walked into the west Omaha hotel, surveying the lobby and halls and looking for his next victim.

Deputies said the hotel clerk was unaware Person was inside the hotel.

Person then grabbed the victim, before forcing her into a lobby bathroom. 

The victim was able to fight of Person, removing his mask before he fled.

Along with the Morningside assault on February 12, authorities say a similar assault with Person took place at a Sioux City hotel.  

