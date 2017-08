The company announced Thursday that it will build the $1.375 billion project in the the city of Waukee, just outside Des Moines.



Apple plans to complete construction on the first building in April 2020 and the second building by April 2021.



The company expects roughly 1,700 temporary construction jobs to be created with the projects with some 50 permanent jobs once the facilities are completed.



Apple received some $208 million in tax incentives from the state and local governments.

Looking forward to working with @KimReynoldsIA & @CityofWaukee for Apple's newest data center to serve N American customers. pic.twitter.com/anKRn8VGOE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017