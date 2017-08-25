ISS shows Harvey from space - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ISS shows Harvey from space

Images captured from the International Space Station show Hurricane Harvey as the storm churns through the Gulf of Mexico, moving closer to the Texas coast.
NASA cameras on board the International Space Station have captured images of Hurricane Harvey as it makes its way toward the Texas coast.

Harvey is scheduled to make landfall sometime Friday night or early Saturday.

The storm is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds topping 110 miles per hour, and expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm before making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center says it will be the first major hurricane to strike the united states in 12 years. 

