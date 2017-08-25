ISS shows Harvey from space

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is forecast to intensify to "major hurricane" status by the time it makes landfall along the Texas coast.

Hurricane Harvey continues to gain strength as it pushes towards the Texas coast

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Images captured from the International Space Station show Hurricane Harvey as the storm churns through the Gulf of Mexico, moving closer to the Texas coast.

Harvey is scheduled to make landfall sometime Friday night or early Saturday.

The storm is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds topping 110 miles per hour, and expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm before making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center says it will be the first major hurricane to strike the united states in 12 years.

