Iowa agency ends nursing home visits amid budget cuts

An Iowa agency that advocates for the elderly and people with disabilities has halted nearly all nursing home visits because of budget cuts.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Long-Term Care Ombudsman's office has eliminated in-state travel after losing a quarter of its nearly $2 million budget this fiscal year. In-state travel can cost up to $85,000 annually. Data from the office says staff visited more than 5,000 care facilities in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Lori Smetanka is the executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care in Washington, D.C. She says it will be difficult to thoroughly investigate complaints without facility visits.

Interim Long-Term Care Ombudsman Cindy Pederson says staff is using telephones and other technology to connect with residents.