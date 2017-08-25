Iowa agency ends nursing home visits amid budget cuts - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa agency ends nursing home visits amid budget cuts

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

An Iowa agency that advocates for the elderly and people with disabilities has halted nearly all nursing home visits because of budget cuts.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Long-Term Care Ombudsman's office has eliminated in-state travel after losing a quarter of its nearly $2 million budget this fiscal year. In-state travel can cost up to $85,000 annually. Data from the office says staff visited more than 5,000 care facilities in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Lori Smetanka is the executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care in Washington, D.C. She says it will be difficult to thoroughly investigate complaints without facility visits.

Interim Long-Term Care Ombudsman Cindy Pederson says staff is using telephones and other technology to connect with residents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.