Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to a gas line break

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are responding to the 1900 block of South Helen for a gas line that's been struck Friday morning.

Traffic is being diverted in the area. 

KTIV has a crew on the way and will update this story. 

