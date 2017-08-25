Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to a gas line break

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are responding to the 1900 block of South Helen for a gas line that's been struck Friday morning.Traffic is being diverted in the area.
KTIV has a crew on the way and will update this story.
1900 blk of S. Helen for a gas line that's been struck. E5, 6, 3, T3, C19 responding. #sux911— SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) August 25, 2017
