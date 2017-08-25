Storm chances continue for Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm chances continue for Siouxland

Posted:

More thunderstorms look to develop across Siouxland as we close out the workweek with a couple stronger storms possible throughout our Friday.

An area of low pressure is moving through the region and with that rain chances look to be with us throughout the next 36 hours or so.

Some of us are starting off the day wet but we'll keep that isolated storm chances through the day.

A better chance arrives tonight into our Saturday with some heavy rainfall definitely a possibility.

Moisture looks to exit Saturday night as high pressure starts filtering in. 

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

