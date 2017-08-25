Scattered thunderstorms continue into the weekend

More thunderstorms look to develop across Siouxland as we closeout the workweek with a couple stronger storms possible throughout our Friday. An area of low pressure is moving through the region and with that rain chances look to be with us throughout the next 36 hours or so. Some of us are starting off the day wet but we'll keep that isolated storm chances through the day.

A better chance arrives tonight into our Saturday with some heavy rainfall definitely a possibility. Moisture looks to exit Saturday night as high pressure starts filtering in. This will clear out our skies and give us one pleasant day for the weekend. Sunday looks beautiful with highs topping out near 80°. Sunshine will continue all the way through next week as this area of high pressure holds strong. Temperatures look to stay fairly close but just a touch below average with highs rising into the lower 80s through Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer