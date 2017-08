Sioux City Fire Rescue crews tweeted that they responded to a gas leak at the 4600 block of Ravine Park Drive in Morningside Friday afternoon.



Crews tweeted the gas line has been secured.



Use caution when traveling on South Lakeport.

4600 blk of Ravine Park Drive for a gas leak. E5, 6, 3, T1, T3, C19 responding. #sux911 — SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) August 25, 2017