Decatur Bridge to reopen 14 days ahead of schedule

By Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
The projected month-long, 75-mile detour around the Decatur Bridge repair project will be cut short.

The bridge will be reopening 14 days a head of schedule on Monday August 28 at 10:00 a.m., said Hussein Khalil, project engineer with HDR, Inc.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be open to one-lane of traffic controlled by flagging or temporary traffic signals.

The bridge closed on August 14th for a nearly $7-million repair project including structural rehabilitation, bridge cleaning and painting. 

The repairs causing the closure were to be completed within 28 days with the reopening scheduled for September 11. 

Project leaders say the repairs would help extend the life of the bridge by 20 to 30 years. 

Khalil said the contractors had a $25,000 incentive for each day it was a head of schedule.

He said he and the Nebraska Department of Transportation would like to thank the City of Decatur for their support, as well as the citizens of Decatur, Neb., and Onawa, Iowa and the users of the Decatur Bridge for their patience and understanding of the closure. 

They hope to have the bridge fully opened by mid-September after the contractors have completed installation of the guard rails and have finished some other minor repairs. 

