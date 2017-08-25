Reverse Angled Parking required on 3rd Street

If you're driving downtown in Sioux City, play close attention before you park.

Parking spaces on the North side of Third Street between Virginia and Jennings have been changed to Reverse Angled Parking stalls. You now have to park at an angle and Instead of pulling into the stall you have to back in. This has allowed for more parking spaces and the new stalls were designed to increase safety.

If you are unsure of what reverse angle parking is, there are diagrams on the street. Also, if you don't obey the parking signs you can get a ticket.

"With these, instead of that you are pulling out directly into traffic flow, it is more of a merge rather than trying to stop traffic, get out and try and find a break in the traffic, you can see further around vehicles and pull out and just go," said Eric Jones, Civil Engineer, Sioux City

There will be a short grace period before any tickets are issued for not parking properly