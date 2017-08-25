Morningside College to cut programs

Changes in programs and staffing are being made at Morningside College

Philosophy, Physics, Theater, Animation and a music program will no longer be offered at Morningside as they have less than 20 students each.

But the provost says classes in the areas will still be offered and anyone currently enrolled in one of the majors will be allowed to continue.Cutting these programs will save the University about two-point-five million dollars, money they say that can be better utilized elsewhere.

"We did this from a position of financial strength and the primary purpose was to be able to reallocate those dollars to do some new things. We are developing a group called the idea innovation group, which will work to develop ideas that we think will enhance the program for our current students,

Provost Deeds says they want to concentrate on Technology and Agriculture.