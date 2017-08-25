Free shuttle bus service to Sioux City concerts on Saturday

10,000 people are expected to descent upon downtown Sioux City Saturday.

City officials are working to eleviate some of the parking issues with free shuttle bus service from all four parking structures to the events.

At the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park, Alanis Morissette will perform, the show starts at 8:00 p.m. and is sold out.

Just a few blocks away, at 7:30 p.m., Toby Keith will perform at the Tyson Events Center., tickets are still available for Toby Keith.

Shuttle bus service is available starting at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 11:00 p.m.