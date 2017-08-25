Free shuttle bus service to Sioux City concerts on Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Free shuttle bus service to Sioux City concerts on Saturday

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

10,000 people are expected to descent upon downtown Sioux City Saturday.

City officials are working to eleviate some of the parking issues with free shuttle bus service from all four parking structures to the events.

At the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park, Alanis Morissette will perform, the show starts at 8:00 p.m. and is sold out. 

Just a few blocks away, at 7:30 p.m., Toby Keith will perform at the Tyson Events Center., tickets are still available for Toby Keith.

Shuttle bus service is available starting at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 11:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.